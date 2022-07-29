Toyota announces largest-ever Rs. 3.1M price hike.

The price increases will go on because of increased freight expenses, declining local currencies, and global logistical difficulties.

The delayed clearance of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits has resulted in a serious production crisis for the whole auto industry.

Toyota IMC’s action is likely to inspire similar actions from other automakers.

Advertisement

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a significant price increase for all domestically built vehicles, following Kia’s lead.

Due to declining local currencies, rising freight expenses, and growing material costs, the company has increased prices for the first time this year, and it is the highest increase yet.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 3,039,000 3,799,000 760,000 1.3 Gli CVT 3,249,000 4,039,000 790,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,209,000 3,999,000 790,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 3,379,000 4,209,000 830,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 3,449,000 4,309,000 860,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,659,000 4,569,000 910,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 3,909,000 4,899,000 990,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 4,099,000 5,139,000 1,040,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 4,509,000 5,639,000 1,130,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 4,499,000 5,679,000 1,180,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,859,000 6,149,000 1,290,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,899,000 6,189,000 1,290,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 M/T 7,989,000 9,819,000 1,830,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 8,379,000 10,299,000 1,920,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 9,229,000 11,349,000 2,120,000 Revo Rocco 9,729,000 11,999,000 2,270,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 9,959,000 12,489,000 2,530,000 Fortuner V A/T 11,459,000 14,279,000 2,820,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 12,039,000 15,069,000 3,030,000 Fortuner Legender 12,679,000 15,839,000 3,160,000

Expected Price Increases

The price increases will go on because of increased freight expenses, declining local currencies, and global logistical difficulties.

As anticipated by Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, Toyota IMC raised the prices of its vehicles, which is likely to inspire similar actions from other automakers.

In addition, the delayed clearance of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits has resulted in a serious production crisis for the whole auto industry.

The auto industry is going to be severely impacted by all of these concerns taken together.

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Announces Another Surprising Price Increase for Imported Vehicles Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), like Kia Motors, has raised the prices...