Toyota announces largest-ever Rs. 3.1M price hike.

Toyota Announces Another Surprising Price Increase for Imported Vehicles
Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), like Kia Motors, has raised the prices...
Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a significant price increase for all domestically built vehicles, following Kia’s lead.
Due to declining local currencies, rising freight expenses, and growing material costs, the company has increased prices for the first time this year, and it is the highest increase yet.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|3,039,000
|3,799,000
|760,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|3,249,000
|4,039,000
|790,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|3,209,000
|3,999,000
|790,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|3,379,000
|4,209,000
|830,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|3,449,000
|4,309,000
|860,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|3,659,000
|4,569,000
|910,000
|Toyota Corolla
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,909,000
|4,899,000
|990,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|4,099,000
|5,139,000
|1,040,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|4,509,000
|5,639,000
|1,130,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|4,499,000
|5,679,000
|1,180,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior
|4,859,000
|6,149,000
|1,290,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|4,899,000
|6,189,000
|1,290,000
|Toyota Hilux
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|7,989,000
|9,819,000
|1,830,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|8,379,000
|10,299,000
|1,920,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|9,229,000
|11,349,000
|2,120,000
|Revo Rocco
|9,729,000
|11,999,000
|2,270,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|9,959,000
|12,489,000
|2,530,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|11,459,000
|14,279,000
|2,820,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|12,039,000
|15,069,000
|3,030,000
|Fortuner Legender
|12,679,000
|15,839,000
|3,160,000
Expected Price Increases
The price increases will go on because of increased freight expenses, declining local currencies, and global logistical difficulties.
As anticipated by Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, Toyota IMC raised the prices of its vehicles, which is likely to inspire similar actions from other automakers.
In addition, the delayed clearance of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits has resulted in a serious production crisis for the whole auto industry.
The auto industry is going to be severely impacted by all of these concerns taken together.
