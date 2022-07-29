Advertisement
Edition: English
Toyota announces largest-ever Rs. 3.1M price hike

  • The price increases will go on because of increased freight expenses, declining local currencies, and global logistical difficulties.
  • The delayed clearance of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits has resulted in a serious production crisis for the whole auto industry.
  • Toyota IMC’s action is likely to inspire similar actions from other automakers.
Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a significant price increase for all domestically built vehicles, following Kia’s lead.

Due to declining local currencies, rising freight expenses, and growing material costs, the company has increased prices for the first time this year, and it is the highest increase yet.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

VariantsOld Price (Rs.)Revised Price (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T3,039,0003,799,000760,000
1.3 Gli CVT3,249,0004,039,000790,000
1.3 ATIV M/T3,209,0003,999,000790,000
1.3 ATIV CVT3,379,0004,209,000830,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T3,449,0004,309,000860,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT3,659,0004,569,000910,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T3,909,0004,899,000990,000
Altis 1.6 A/T4,099,0005,139,0001,040,000
Altis SE 1.6 A/T4,509,0005,639,0001,130,000
Altis 1.8 CVT4,499,0005,679,0001,180,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior4,859,0006,149,0001,290,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior4,899,0006,189,0001,290,000
Toyota Hilux
Revo G 2.8 M/T7,989,0009,819,0001,830,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T8,379,00010,299,0001,920,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T9,229,00011,349,0002,120,000
Revo Rocco9,729,00011,999,0002,270,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T9,959,00012,489,0002,530,000
Fortuner V A/T11,459,00014,279,0002,820,000
Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T12,039,00015,069,0003,030,000
Fortuner Legender12,679,00015,839,0003,160,000

Expected Price Increases

The price increases will go on because of increased freight expenses, declining local currencies, and global logistical difficulties.

As anticipated by Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, Toyota IMC raised the prices of its vehicles, which is likely to inspire similar actions from other automakers.

In addition, the delayed clearance of the letter of credit for the import of CKD kits has resulted in a serious production crisis for the whole auto industry.

The auto industry is going to be severely impacted by all of these concerns taken together.

