TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year

About 20% of Greece’s GDP comes from tourism.

This has been essential in assisting the country’s economy recover from a decade-long debt crisis.

TUI (TUIGn.DE) has stated that it anticipates returning to profitability in 2022.

According to TUI’s head of communications, Aage Duenhaupt, the travel company anticipates the biggest level of demand for Greece ever this year, as reported by the Athens news agency on Sunday.

“Greece is once again among the most well-liked vacation spots this summer. We anticipate the largest demand ever, “added Duenhaupt.

“The group anticipates bringing over 3 million tourists to Greece altogether. more tourists than there were before the outbreak, when there were 2.8 million, “Added he.

According to Greek officials, on the basis of 33 million arrivals, up from 14 million foreign visitors in 2018, the sector could produce 80 percent of the record 18 billion euros ($18.33 billion) in revenues recorded in 2019, before the epidemic.

However, they might experience delays because strikes and a lack of employees have resulted in thousands of aircraft cancellations across Europe.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

