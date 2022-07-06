Advertisement
AED to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates (Credit: File)

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 55.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 55.9. Updated on, 6  July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
6 Jul, 202255.356.0
AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

 

Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
05 Jul, 202255.15000055.925000
04 Jul, 202255.15000056.000000
03 Jul, 202255.15000056.000000
02 Jul, 202255.00000055.900000
01 Jul, 202255.55000056.550000
30 Jun, 202255.50000056.500000
29 Jun, 202256.75000057.600000
28 Jun, 202256.50000057.400000
27 Jun, 202256.50000057.400000
26 Jun, 202256.50000057.400000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

