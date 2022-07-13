UAE Dirham to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 13 July 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 55.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 56.5. Updated on, 13 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING 13 Jul, 2022 55.7 56.5

AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING 12 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 11 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 10 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 09 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 08 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 07 Jul, 2022 55.700000 56.500000 06 Jul, 2022 55.300000 56.000000 05 Jul, 2022 55.000000 55.850000 04 Jul, 2022 55.150000 56.000000 03 Jul, 2022 55.150000 56.000000

