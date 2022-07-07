AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 55.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 56.5. Updated on, 7 July 2022.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. DATE BUYING SELLING 6 Jul, 2022 55.7 56.5 AED to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from AED TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 06 Jul, 2022 55.500000 56.250000 05 Jul, 2022 55.000000 55.850000 04 Jul, 2022 55.150000 56.000000 03 Jul, 2022 55.150000 56.000000 02 Jul, 2022 55.000000 55.900000 01 Jul, 2022 55.550000 56.550000 30 Jun, 2022 55.500000 56.500000 29 Jun, 2022 56.750000 57.600000 28 Jun, 2022 56.500000 57.400000 27 Jun, 2022 56.500000 57.400000

