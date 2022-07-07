Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

UK Pound rate in Pakistan on, 7 July 2022

Articles
GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 248.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 251.0. Updated on, July 07, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

UK Pound SterlingGBP TO PKR248.0251.0

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
06 Jul, 2022247.000000250.250000
05 Jul, 2022244.500000247.500000
04 Jul, 2022245.000000248.000000
03 Jul, 2022245.000000248.000000
02 Jul, 2022245.000000248.000000
01 Jul, 2022247.100000251.100000
30 Jun, 2022247.000000251.000000
29 Jun, 2022251.500000255.000000
28 Jun, 2022251.000000255.000000
27 Jun, 2022254.000000257.000000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

