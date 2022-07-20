Advertisement
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20 July 2022

US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20 July 2022

Articles
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20 July 2022

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20 July 2022 is Rs.224.92. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

The Interbank US dollar (USD) against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate was Rs 221.99 on Jul y 19, 2022.

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate in Pakistan

Below you can check the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Dollar Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today on, 20 July 2022.

USD TO PKR224.92

 The Dollar rate in Pakistan Recognized in two names: the Buying Rate and the Selling Rate. Apart from that, international banks have sole ownership of the currency conversion rate in the global market, whereas the Central Bank will regulate the national currency and maintain a balance between the buying and selling of goods by monitoring Foreign Exchange Fixing. The State Bank of Pakistan is the Central Bank in Pakistan, and it sets the foreign exchange rate on a daily basis.

Importance of Dollar Rate in Pakistan

The Dollar, also known as the USD Dollar, is the official currency of the United States of America. The currency exchange rates on this page are obtained from various money market sources.

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Interbank currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Interbank currency rates on our website.

