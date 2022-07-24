Advertisement
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 24 July 2022

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to PKR today on 24 July, 2022 is Rs. 227.30. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2022

Here you can find the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 24 July 2022

USDPKR
1 USD227.30
Today US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee (1 USD to PKR) is 227.30 PKR, all currency prices are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
