US job growth probably slowed; a 3.6 percent unemployment rate seen

The unemployment rate is forecast to be unchanged at 3.

There were 11.3 million job openings at the end of May, with 1.9 jobs for every unemployed person.

The Fed wants to cool demand for labor to help bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Employers likely continued to raise wages at a steady clip last month.

U.S. employers probably hired fewer workers in June than in previous months, yet the unemployment rate likely stayed close to pre-pandemic lows, highlighting labor market tightness that could prompt the Federal Reserve to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate increase later this month.

Despite the expected slowdown in job growth last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday could ease fears of a recession that have mounted recently following a series of weak economic data, ranging from consumer spending to manufacturing.

While demand for labor is cooling in the interest rate sensitive goods producing sector of the economy, businesses in the large service industry are scrambling for workers.

"It's incredibly challenging to get a recession with so many job openings," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

"As a general rule, a recession, more than anything else, is a breakdown in the labor market, a spike in the unemployment rate, and right now, we're not seeing anything that looks like that at all."

Nonfarm payrolls probably expanded by 268,000 jobs last month after rising by 390,000 in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

That would be the smallest gain since April 2021 and just over half of the monthly average of 488,000 jobs this year. Estimates ranged from as low as 90,000 to as high as 400,000.

However, the pace would be well above the average that prevailed before the COVID-19 crisis and would leave employment around 554,000 jobs below the pre-pandemic level.

Most industries except for leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, wholesale trade, and local government education have recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

The Fed needs to cool interest for work to assist with bringing expansion down to its 2% objective.

The U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary policy stance has heightened recession concerns which were amplified by modest growth in consumer spending in May as well as soft housing starts, building permits and manufacturing production.

In June, it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by 3/4 of a percentage point, its biggest increase since 1994. Markets largely expect the Fed, which has increased its policy rate by 150 basis points since March, to announce another 75-basis point increase at its meeting later this month.

The release next Wednesday of inflation data for June, expected to show consumer prices accelerating, is also seen as giving policymakers ammunition to raise borrowing costs further.

"We still have a very tight labor market, which argues for the Fed to move policy to a restrictive domain," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York.

"Combined with elevated but still rising inflation, this gives the Fed the justification to push ahead and indeed tighten by 75 basis points."

The June payrolls could surprise on the downside due to issues with the seasonal factors, the model that the government uses to remove seasonal fluctuation from the data, following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Unadjusted payrolls increased by the most on record in June 2020 as the economy emerged from the first wave of COVID-19, a feat that is unlikely to be repeated.

"However, the June 2021 seasonal factor was more 'aggressive' than normal in terms of expecting job growth, and we think the June 2022 seasonal factor may also turn out to be 'stronger than typical,' which could bias the seasonally adjusted data lower," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Job growth last month was probably driven by the leisure and hospitality sector. That, along with gains elsewhere, would help the private sector recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic, even as leisure and hospitality employment remains in a deficit.

Construction payrolls probably declined as surging mortgage rates curtailed homebuilding.

Financial sector employment is also expected to have decreased, reflecting softening in real estate hiring amid slowing home sales.

Manufacturing payrolls are seen increasing despite a move by technology giant and electric vehicle maker Tesla to lay off hundreds of its American workers.

With the labor market still tight, employers probably continued to raise wages at a steady clip last month.

Average hourly earnings are forecast to have increased 0.3% for a third straight month. That would lower the year-on-year increase to 5.0% from 5.2% in May.

While annual wage growth has decelerated from 5.7% in January, wage pressures remain robust. Labor costs surged in the first quarter and the Atlanta Fed's wage growth tracker continues to run strong.

The average workweek in June is seen holding at 34.6 hours for a fourth straight month.

"If businesses start cutting hours, that would be a bad sign," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.