  USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 July 2022
Articles
USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 4 July 2022 is Rs. 204.94. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

The Interbank US dollar (USD) against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate was Rs 204.15 on, 3 July 2022.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s Dollar into PKR exchange price in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 4 July 2022).

DATEEXCHANGE RATE (PKR)CHANGE (PKR)
4 July 2022Rs. 204.94
3 July 2022Rs. 204.15
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Interbank currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Interbank currency rates on our website.

Next Story