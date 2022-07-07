USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 07 July 2022

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 207.9 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 209.7. Updated on, 07 July 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

Advertisement The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. DATE BUYING SELLING 05 Jul, 2022 207.9 209.7 Advertisement USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 06 Jul, 2022 205.750000 208.750000 05 Jul, 2022 203.900000 205.900000 04 Jul, 2022 204.000000 206.000000 03 Jul, 2022 204.000000 206.000000 02 Jul, 2022 203.500000 205.500000 01 Jul, 2022 204.100000 206.600000 30 Jun, 2022 204.000000 206.500000 29 Jun, 2022 206.500000 208.750000 28 Jun, 2022 206.000000 208.500000 27 Jun, 2022 205.000000 207.500000 Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.