  USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 08 July 2022
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 206.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 209.7. Updated on, 08 July 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
07 Jul, 2022206.000000209.500000
06 Jul, 2022205.500000208.000000
05 Jul, 2022203.900000205.900000
04 Jul, 2022204.000000206.000000
03 Jul, 2022204.000000206.000000
02 Jul, 2022203.500000205.500000
01 Jul, 2022204.100000206.600000
30 Jun, 2022204.000000206.500000
29 Jun, 2022206.500000208.750000
28 Jun, 2022206.000000208.500000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Next Story