USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14 July 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 207.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 209.8. Updated on, 14 July 2022.
Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|USD TO PKR
|207.5
|209.8
USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History
Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|13 Jul, 2022
|207.500000
|209.750000
|12 Jul, 2022
|206.100000
|209.600000
|11 Jul, 2022
|206.100000
|209.600000
|10 Jul, 2022
|206.100000
|209.600000
|09 Jul, 2022
|206.100000
|209.600000
|08 Jul, 2022
|206.000000
|209.500000
|07 Jul, 2022
|206.000000
|209.500000
|06 Jul, 2022
|205.500000
|208.000000
|05 Jul, 2022
|203.900000
|205.900000
|04 Jul, 2022
|204.000000
|206.000000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.