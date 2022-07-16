USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16 July 2022

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 210.9 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 211.05. Updated on, 16 July 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan) The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. Advertisement USD TO PKR 210.9 211.05 USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Advertisement Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 15 Jul, 2022 208.750000 211.250000 14 Jul, 2022 207.500000 209.750000 12 Jul, 2022 206.100000 209.600000 11 Jul, 2022 206.100000 209.600000 10 Jul, 2022 206.100000 209.600000 09 Jul, 2022 206.100000 209.600000 08 Jul, 2022 206.000000 209.500000 07 Jul, 2022 206.000000 209.500000 06 Jul, 2022 205.500000 208.000000 05 Jul, 2022 203.900000 205.900000

Advertisement BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.