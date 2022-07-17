Advertisement
  USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 17 July 2022
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 17 July 2022

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan,

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 209.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 211.5 . Updated on, 17 July 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

USD TO PKR209.0211.5

USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
16 Jul, 2022209.000000211.500000
15 Jul, 2022208.500000211.000000
14 Jul, 2022207.500000209.750000
12 Jul, 2022206.100000209.600000
11 Jul, 2022206.100000209.600000
10 Jul, 2022206.100000209.600000
09 Jul, 2022206.100000209.600000
08 Jul, 2022206.000000209.500000
07 Jul, 2022206.000000209.500000
06 Jul, 2022205.500000208.000000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

