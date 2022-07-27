Advertisement
date 2022-07-27
  • USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 27, 2022
USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 232.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 237.0. Updated on, July 27, 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

US DollarUSD TO PKR232.0237.0

USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
26 Jul, 2022230.000000233.500000
25 Jul, 2022228.000000230.000000
24 Jul, 2022228.000000230.000000
23 Jul, 2022228.000000230.000000
22 Jul, 2022224.000000227.000000
21 Jul, 2022224.000000227.000000
20 Jul, 2022216.000000219.000000
19 Jul, 2022210.500000213.000000
18 Jul, 2022209.000000211.500000
17 Jul, 2022209.000000211.500000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

