USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 27, 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 232.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 237.0. Updated on, July 27, 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING 26 Jul, 2022 230.000000 233.500000 25 Jul, 2022 228.000000 230.000000 24 Jul, 2022 228.000000 230.000000 23 Jul, 2022 228.000000 230.000000 22 Jul, 2022 224.000000 227.000000 21 Jul, 2022 224.000000 227.000000 20 Jul, 2022 216.000000 219.000000 19 Jul, 2022 210.500000 213.000000 18 Jul, 2022 209.000000 211.500000 17 Jul, 2022 209.000000 211.500000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.