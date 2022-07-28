USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 28, 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 236 as per Pakistan Open Market and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 240. Updated on, July 28, 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

US Dollar USD 236 240

USD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from USD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 236 240.00 26 Jul, 2022 232.00 237.00 25 Jul, 2022 228.00 230.00 24 Jul, 2022 228.00 230.00 22 Jul, 2022 228.00 230.00 21 Jul, 2022 224.00 227.00 20 Jul, 2022 224.00 227.00 19 Jul, 2022 216.00 219.00 18 Jul, 2022 210.50 213.00 17 Jul, 2022 209.00 211.50 16 Jul, 2022 209.00 211.50

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.