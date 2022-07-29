Advertisement
  USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 29, 2022
USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 29, 2022

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 29, 2022

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, July 29, 2022

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 239.50 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 240.00. Updated on, July 29, 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
29 Jul 22239.50240.00

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD243246
EuroEUR239243
British PoundGBP288292
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD768.14773.14
Canadian DollarCAD183.29184.64
Australian DollarAUD163.43164.68
Omani RiyalOMR614.1618.6
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.9553.4
Qatari RiyalQAR64.8765.37
Bahrain DinarBHD627.98632.48
Thai BhatTHB5.946.04
Chinese YuanCNY34.9335.18
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD146.38147.58
Singapore DollarSGD170.08171.38
Norwegians KroneNOK23.9724.27
Swedish KronaSEK22.8323.13
Swiss FrancCHF244.67246.42
Indian RupeeINR2.953

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Next Story