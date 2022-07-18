Wall Street stocks gains on Goldman Sachs results, Boeing contract

US stocks climb early Monday, extending a surge that began last week.

Boeing shares jump after Delta agrees to buy $13.5 billion worth of Boeing planes.

Earnings reports from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla on the agenda this week.

Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday, extending a surge that began last week as markets absorbed Goldman Sachs’ good profits and a large new Boeing plane order.

Following a couple of punishing inflation readings last week, US stocks began the week on a high note, surging Friday on the back of strong retail sales figures.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare pointed to “carryover momentum” at the start of a week that includes major earnings reports and decisions by the European Central Bank and other central banks.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 31,556.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent to 3,899.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.5 percent to 11,618.13.

Among individual companies, Boeing shot up 4.6 percent after announcing that Delta agreed to buy 100 medium-haul Boeing MAX passenger aircraft worth a combined $13.5 billion. Delta jumped 5.4 percent.

Goldman Sachs rose 3.6 percent after reporting a 48 percent reduction in quarterly earnings to $2.8 billion due to increased reserves for bad loans. However, the results exceeded analyst forecasts thanks to good trading performance.

The earnings calendar for this week includes reports from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, and Tesla.

