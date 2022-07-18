Workers’ remittances grow 6.1% in FY22

KARACHI: The workers’ remittances grew 6.1 per cent in the fiscal year (July-June) 2021/22 to $31.2 billion against the inflows of $29.45 billion in the same period of the preceding year, according to the data released by the central bank on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, the remittances increased 1.7 per cent from $2.71 billion in June 2021 to $2.76 billion in the same period of the fiscal year 2021/22. On a month-on-month basis, the inflows of remittances increased 18.4 per cent, compared with the inflows of $2.3 billion recorded in May 2022.

The remittances’ inflows during June 2022 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($666.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($494.7 million), United Kingdom ($454.9 million) and the United States ($284.7 million).

During the corresponding month, the overseas Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent $45.9 million; Kuwait, $85.3 million; Qatar, $93.6 million, whereas $98.5 million were dispatched from Oman.

Similarly, the inflows from Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland were recorded at $42.5 million, $40 million, $5.3 million, $45.7 million, $75.6 million, $30.9 million, $7 million, $6 million and $11.9 million, respectively.



Likewise, from Malaysia, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada and Japan, the workers dispatched $12 million, $19.5 million, $11.1 million, $3.4 million, $57.6 million, 58.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively.