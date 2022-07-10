Yellen cancels public event in Japan after Abe assassination

Janet Yellen was scheduled to visit the Port of Yokohama on Tuesday.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed on Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is extending his trip to Asia to include a stop-over in Tokyo.

Following the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has decided to postpone her visit to the Port of Yokohama during her next trip to Japan, a Treasury official announced on Saturday.

In the western city of Nara, Abe was shot and killed on Friday while making a campaign address on the street.

On Tuesday, Yellen was supposed to pay a visit to the port, participate in a roundtable with business executives, tour the facilities, and give a speech.

Separately, the State Department announced late on Saturday that Secretary Antony Blinken was extending his travel to Asia to include a stop in Tokyo so that he could express his condolences to the Japanese people for the loss of Prime Minister Abe and meet with key Japanese authorities.

Yellen’s bilateral meetings in Japan will still happen, according to the Treasury official. On Tuesday, she is expected to see Suzuki Shunichi, the finance minister.

On the way to Tokyo, Yellen’s plane made a quick stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage to refuel. Additionally, former president Donald Trump visited the area to solicit donations for Sarah Palin’s campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives and other Republican candidates.

During her travel to Asia, Yellen will attend a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia and speak with South Korean officials in an effort to rally support for a price ceiling on Russian oil, the Treasury Department announced on Friday.

The trip, which is Yellen’s first as the Treasury Secretary to the Indo-Pacific region, comes amid persistent doubts about how successfully a price ceiling on Russian oil might function without the assistance of India and other nations currently buying cheap Russian oil.

