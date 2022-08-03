AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 64 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 65.00. Updated on, 03 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 64 65.00

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 239 241 Euro EUR 239.5 242.5 British Pound GBP 287 293 UAE Dirham AED 64 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 63 64 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 782.91 787.91 Canadian Dollar CAD 186.99 188.34 Australian Dollar AUD 168.81 170.06 Omani Riyal OMR 624.28 628.78 Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 53.9 54.35 Qatari Riyal QAR 65.94 66.44 Bahrain Dinar BHD 638.39 642.89 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 35.47 35.72 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.58 30.93 Danish Krone DKK 33.11 33.46 New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.27 153.47 Singapore Dollar SGD 174.41 175.71 Norwegians Krone NOK 24.95 25.25 Swedish Krona SEK 23.76 24.06 Swiss Franc CHF 252.96 254.71 Indian Rupee INR 3.04 3.12

