Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Aug 2022
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 03 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 64 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 65.00. Updated on, 03  Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today6465.00

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD239241
EuroEUR239.5242.5
British PoundGBP287293
UAE DirhamAED6465
Saudi RiyalSAR6364
Kuwaiti DinarKWD782.91787.91
Canadian DollarCAD186.99188.34
Australian DollarAUD168.81170.06
Omani RiyalOMR624.28628.78
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.954.35
Qatari RiyalQAR65.9466.44
Bahrain DinarBHD638.39642.89
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY35.4735.72
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.5830.93
Danish KroneDKK33.1133.46
New Zealand DollarNZD152.27153.47
Singapore DollarSGD174.41175.71
Norwegians KroneNOK24.9525.25
Swedish KronaSEK23.7624.06
Swiss FrancCHF252.96254.71
Indian RupeeINR3.043.12
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE –14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–14 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–14 Feb 2023
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 14 Feb 2023
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 14 Feb 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story