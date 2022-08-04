AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 04 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 63 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 64.00. Updated on, 04 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today6364.00

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227229
EuroEUR238.5241
British PoundGBP286.5291
UAE DirhamAED6364
Saudi RiyalSAR6364
Kuwaiti DinarKWD778.15783.15
Canadian DollarCAD185.62186.97
Australian DollarAUD165.9167.15
Omani RiyalOMR620.55625.05
Japanese YenJPY22.05
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.5754.02
Qatari RiyalQAR65.9466.44
Bahrain DinarBHD634.58639.08
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY35.4735.72
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.430.75
Danish KroneDKK33.1133.46
New Zealand DollarNZD152.27153.47
Singapore DollarSGD172.87174.17
Norwegians KroneNOK24.5124.81
Swedish KronaSEK23.7624.06
Swiss FrancCHF250.03251.78
Indian RupeeINR3.043.12
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story