AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 06 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 61.00. Updated on, 06 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 60 61.00

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 218 226 Euro EUR 223 226.5 British Pound GBP 265 270 UAE Dirham AED 60 61 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.5 60.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.39 738.39 Canadian Dollar CAD 176.88 178.23 Australian Dollar AUD 156.26 157.51 Omani Riyal OMR 583.42 587.92 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.73 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.32 50.77 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.63 62.13 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.61 601.11 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.24 33.49 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.58 28.93 Danish Krone DKK 30.8 31.15 New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.23 142.43 Singapore Dollar SGD 162.88 164.18 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.02 23.32 Swedish Krona SEK 22.13 22.43 Swiss Franc CHF 234.51 236.26 Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91

