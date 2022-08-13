AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 57.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 58.80. Updated on, 13 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 57.8 58.80

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD US Dollar 218.50 219.50 Euro 221.91 222.22 UK Pound Sterling 262.20 262.57 U.A.E Dirham 58.55 58.63 Saudi Riyal 57.20 57.28 Canadian Dollar 168.65 168.88 Australian Dollar 153.12 153.34 Japanese Yen 1.61 1.62 Thai Bhat 6.07 6.08 Chinese Yuan 31.73 32.17 Hong Kong Dollar 27.46 27.50 Danish Krone 29.82 29.86 Singapore Dollar 157.03 157.24 Swedish Korona 21.34 21.37 Swiss Franc 228.31 228.63

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

