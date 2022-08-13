AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

Advertisement
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 57.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 58.80. Updated on, 13 Aug 2022
UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|57.8
|58.80
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|US Dollar
|218.50
|219.50
|Euro
|221.91
|222.22
|UK Pound Sterling
|262.20
|262.57
|U.A.E Dirham
|58.55
|58.63
|Saudi Riyal
|57.20
|57.28
|Canadian Dollar
|168.65
|168.88
|Australian Dollar
|153.12
|153.34
|Japanese Yen
|1.61
|1.62
|Thai Bhat
|6.07
|6.08
|Chinese Yuan
|31.73
|32.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|27.46
|27.50
|Danish Krone
|29.82
|29.86
|Singapore Dollar
|157.03
|157.24
|Swedish Korona
|21.34
|21.37
|Swiss Franc
|228.31
|228.63
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
