AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 13 Aug 2022

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 57.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 58.80. Updated on, 13 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today57.858.80

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYING TT CLEANSELLING TT & OD
US Dollar218.50219.50
Euro221.91222.22
UK Pound Sterling262.20262.57
U.A.E Dirham58.5558.63
Saudi Riyal57.2057.28
Canadian Dollar168.65168.88
Australian Dollar153.12153.34
Japanese Yen1.611.62
Thai Bhat6.076.08
Chinese Yuan31.7332.17
Hong Kong Dollar27.4627.50
Danish Krone29.8229.86
Singapore Dollar157.03157.24
Swedish Korona21.3421.37
Swiss Franc228.31228.63
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story