  AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 23 Aug 2022
Articles
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.48 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 58.56. Updated on, 23 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today58.4858.56

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD216219
EuroEUR218223
British PoundGBP256261
UAE DirhamAED58.559.4
Saudi RiyalSAR57.558.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD697.07702.07
Canadian DollarCAD165.28166.63
Australian DollarAUD147.86149.11
Omani RiyalOMR558.13562.63
Japanese YenJPY1.61.66
Malaysian RinggitMYR47.9848.43
Qatari RiyalQAR5959.5
Bahrain DinarBHD571.19575.69
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY31.5231.77
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.4127.76
Danish KroneDKK2929.35
New Zealand DollarNZD132.56133.76
Singapore DollarSGD154.31155.61
Norwegians KroneNOK21.8822.18
Swedish KronaSEK20.2820.58
Swiss FrancCHF223.97225.72
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

