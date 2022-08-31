Agha Steel to provide eco-friendly steel to Gulberg Mall

KARACHI: Agha Steel Industries has signed an accord with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living, to solely supply Green Electric Arc Furnace Technology steel rebars to their mega project, a statement said.

This will be the first eco-friendly green structure project in Islamabad, it added.

Gulberg Mall and Signature Living Chief Executive Officer Zeeshan Ahmed showed his commitment to go green, saying “This aligns with our long-term goal of becoming an eco-friendly company, providing our customers with solutions that are in line with the utmost stringent global sustainability standards.”

“We chose Agha Steel as our exclusive steel provider because they are the only steel manufacturer in Pakistan using an eco-friendly Electric Arc Furnace Technology to produce steel and at the same time giving us the confidence regarding the structural integrity of our project, keeping in mind that Islamabad lies on an earthquake prone belt,” he added.

Agha Steel Industries Chief Executive Officer Hussain Agha showed his pleasure on entering into the arrangement with Gulberg Mall and Signature Living for providing steel for the project.

“It is a great initiative and I feel it is high time that we all play our part towards environment protection, as we can already see the devastating effects of climate change with the recent floods in Pakistan that has put our nation’s infrastructure to test,” he added.

Agha said that Agha Steel utilises scrap based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology for producing 100 per cent refined green steel.

“By using recycled scrap for our raw material, we reduce the need for natural resources. Our CO2 Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption intensities are approximately 7 times less than the global steelmaking average, making the Green Arc Furnace Technology environmentally friendly,” he added.

Agha Steel Industries commenced the Green Steel Revolution through ESG initiatives by inaugurating a 2.25MW solar power project and signing a term sheet with Engro Energy for further renewable energy commitments.

It is estimated that once Agha Steel installs the MiDa technology in 2023, it would reduce its electricity consumption by a hefty 20 per cent and its production losses in terms of raw material would be reduced by 8 per cent.

