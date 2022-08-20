Advertisement
  Air Sial allowed to fly on international routes
Air Sial allowed to fly on international routes

Air Sial have been allowed to fly on international routes.

ISLAMABAD: Air Sial has been granted approval for operating on multiple international routes in the Middle East.

The federal cabinet has approved the designation of Air Sial for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Iran.

The decision was taken following the legal and regulatory requirements of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and the National Aviation Policy 2019. A notification has been issued allowing the private airline to fly on international routes.

Chief Executive Officer Ameen Ahsan said the first international flight is expected to take off in early October.

According to the aviation policy, Air Sial was required to have at least five airworthy aircraft. These could be either purchased and owned by the company or acquired on a dry lease basis. The second requirement was satisfactory operations on primary and socio-economic routes.

Air Sial was launched by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry on 2020 to improve air travel. It became the third private airline in the country.

The airline initially served domestic destinations within Pakistan from their operational hub at Jinnah International Airport, using a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, to other major airports within the country.

 

 

