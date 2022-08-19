Cnergyico celebrates Independence Day with inspiring message

KARACHI: Cnergyico ran a nationwide marketing campaign to spread a message of optimism and positivity among Pakistanis on the Independence Day, a statement said.

Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information Azfar Saeed Baig said that Independence Day is not only a time of celebration but also of reflection.

“Pakistan’s founding fathers inspired a democratic struggle for freedom in which millions of people participated, and numerous heroes made tremendous sacrifices, eventually winning us freedom.

Now, it is our responsibility to serve this nation with integrity and support each other during times of need. At Cnergyico, we firmly believe that together we can make a difference,” he added.

Through its campaign, called Azm-e-Pakistan, Cnergyico motivated people to do small acts of kindness every day, no matter how insignificant they might seem.

To raise awareness on this topic, the company effectively utilised relevant touch points like print, electronic, and social media as well as radio channels.

Under this campaign, an exclusive song was developed for Independence Day, which received immense popularity on social media, to further highlight its message.

Cnergyico Pk Limited is one of Pakistan’s leading energy firms, engaged in the businesses of oil refining, petroleum marketing, and petroleum logistics.

The company manufactures a wide range of petroleum products with a vision to achieve sustainable productivity and profitability while upholding high environmental, health and safety standards.

Cnergyico is Pakistan’s largest oil refiner by design capacity, and is the nation’s only firm having a dedicated Single Point Mooring (SPM). The company’s SPM is the only floating liquid port in the country.

The company employs a round-the-clock crew dedicated for the safety and security of the buoy and vessels in and around the SPM’s anchorage area. It is Pakistan’s only terminal having a Tier 3 oil spill response membership.

Cnergyico refines crude oil into various marketable components including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), light and heavy Naphtha, high octane blending component, motor gasoline, kerosene, jet fuels, high speed diesel (HSD) and furnace oil.

Cnergyico’s marketing network supports retail outlets in more than 80 cities all over Pakistan and is an emerging player in Pakistan’s oil marketing sector. Its diverse and highly skilled workforce consists of approximately 900 dedicated employees across the firm’s divisions.

