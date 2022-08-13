Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 13th August 2022

KARACHI – Here you can find the foreign currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, Pound, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on August 13, 2022 (Saturday).

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Check the latest currency rates today on August 13, 2022.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar ‎USD 211 214 Euro EUR 217 220 UK Pound Sterling GBP 256 260 U.A.E Dirham AED 57.8 58.8 Saudi Riyal SAR 56.5 57.5 Australian Dollar AUD 159.29 160.54 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.93 601.43 Canadian Dollar CAD 175.7 177.05 China Yuan CNY 33.38 33.63 Danish Krone DKK 31.17 31.52 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.6 28.95 Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.67 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 732.99 737.99 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.36 50.81 New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.21 145.41 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.6 23.9 Omani Riyal OMR 583.74 588.24 Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.66 62.16 Singapore Dollar SGD 163.94 165.24 Swedish Korona SEK 22.36 22.66 Swiss Franc CHF 238.47 240.22 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.