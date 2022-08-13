Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 13th August 2022

KARACHI – Here you can find the foreign currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, Pound, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on August 13, 2022 (Saturday).

CurrencySymbolBuyingSelling
US Dollar‎USD211214
EuroEUR217220
UK Pound SterlingGBP256260
U.A.E DirhamAED57.858.8
Saudi RiyalSAR56.557.5
Australian DollarAUD159.29160.54
Bahrain DinarBHD596.93601.43
Canadian DollarCAD175.7177.05
China YuanCNY33.3833.63
Danish KroneDKK31.1731.52
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.628.95
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92
Japanese YenJPY1.61.67
Kuwaiti DinarKWD732.99737.99
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.3650.81
New Zealand DollarNZD144.21145.41
Norwegians KroneNOK23.623.9
Omani RiyalOMR583.74588.24
Qatari Riyal‎QAR61.6662.16
Singapore DollarSGD163.94165.24
Swedish KoronaSEK22.3622.66
Swiss FrancCHF238.47240.22
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

