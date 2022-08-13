Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 13th August 2022

KARACHI – Here you can find the foreign currency rates in Pakistan for US Dollar, Pound, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on August 13, 2022 (Saturday).
Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound
Check the latest currency rates today on August 13, 2022.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|211
|214
|Euro
|EUR
|217
|220
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|256
|260
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|57.8
|58.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|56.5
|57.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|159.29
|160.54
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|596.93
|601.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|175.7
|177.05
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.38
|33.63
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|31.17
|31.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.6
|28.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.84
|2.92
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|732.99
|737.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.36
|50.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.21
|145.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.6
|23.9
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|583.74
|588.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.66
|62.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|163.94
|165.24
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|22.36
|22.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|238.47
|240.22
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.65
|6.75
Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency.
