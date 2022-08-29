Advertisement
  Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Aug 2022
Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Aug 2022

Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Aug 2022

Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Dirham TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.75 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 59.83. Updated on, 29 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dirham to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.7559.83

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228230
EuroEUR225227.5
British PoundGBP267.6270.5
UAE DirhamAED62.563
Saudi RiyalSAR60.461
Kuwaiti DinarKWD706.2711.2
Canadian DollarCAD167.88169.23
Australian DollarAUD151.27152.52
Omani RiyalOMR564.57569.07
Japanese YenJPY1.731.78
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.3848.83
Qatari RiyalQAR59.6660.16
Bahrain DinarBHD578.03582.53
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY31.7231.97
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.728.05
Danish KroneDKK29.4129.76
New Zealand DollarNZD135.06136.26
Singapore DollarSGD157.29158.59
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6722.97
Swedish KronaSEK20.4620.76
Swiss FrancCHF225.28227.03
Indian RupeeINR2.722.8

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

