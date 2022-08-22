Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 22 Aug 2022

  • News
USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 214.65 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is 215.25  Updated on, 22 Aug 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
22 Aug 22PKR214.65PKR214.95
The US Dollar rate was Rs. 214.65.  against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on (22 AUG 2022) and  Depreciated by Rs. 0.93today, bringing the new Dollar to PKR currency exchange rate at Rs.216.66

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

