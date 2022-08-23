Ecommerce Gateway to hold IT exhibition

KARACHI: Ecommerce Gateway will organise the three-day 21st ITCN Asia at Karachi Expo Centre from August 24, to provide an opportunity for the tech ecosystem of Pakistan to gather under one roof, a statement said.

Federal Minister Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq will inaugurate the exhibition, which serves as the platform for promotion of information technology and guidance to the youth in the country.

Ecommerce Gateway Vice President Umair Nizam said that the ITCN Asia 2022 will be unique in many aspects this year. In view of post pandemic global dynamics, the exhibition and conferences will benefit the new generation, he added.

Nizam expects that over 50,000 people will attend the three-day event. He acknowledged the assistance and support of the technology ministry in holding the event. The event will also host robotics competitions.

The event also includes a number of seminars, where world acclaimed industry experts will share their insights on IT, e-commerce, software development, startups, robotics and retail tech.

Advertisement

Over 1,500 brands representing 800 companies will participate in the exhibition spanning over four halls. The event will open scores of startup opportunities.

Also Read PCJCCI, Ecommerce Gateway to hold Pakistan Tech Festival LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) will hold...