Efforts on to further boost Pak-UAE cooperation: finance minister

Efforts on to further boost Pak-UAE cooperation: finance minister

Efforts on to further boost Pak-UAE cooperation: finance minister
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail has highlighted that the government was focusing on various new avenues of mutual interests to extend the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a new level.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, who called on him here at the Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

He said that Pakistan and the UAE shared long-standing bilateral ties in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the potential investment areas where the UAE could invest and also assured him of greater facilitation and support.

Govt withdraws fixed tax on traders’ electricity bills for one year
Govt withdraws fixed tax on traders’ electricity bills for one year

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to withdraw the fixed tax scheme for...

He shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan and assured the UAE’s ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government.

The ambassador showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relation between both countries especially on economic fronts.

On August 2, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said that reviews were being carried out for resolving issues related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property and sales tax.

He had said this while talking to a delegation of Mardan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI), headed by its president, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak, a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had stated.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officers had also attended the meeting, it had added.

The delegation members had shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by Mardan CSTSI, especially those related to imposition of tax on electricity bills, property taxes and sales tax.

The finance minister was also briefed about the contribution of this sector in the economic development of the country. The members had urged that the issues of this sector should be resolved at the earliest.

