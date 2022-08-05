Advertisement
  • EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 220 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 225.00. Updated on, 05 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today220225.00

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD217220
EuroEUR220225
British PoundGBP265.5272
UAE DirhamAED6162
Saudi RiyalSAR6162
Kuwaiti DinarKWD751.74756.74
Canadian DollarCAD176.88178.23
Australian DollarAUD157.71158.96
Omani RiyalOMR600.05604.55
Japanese YenJPY1.71.78
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.0851.53
Qatari RiyalQAR62.5463.04
Bahrain DinarBHD614.43618.93
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.6933.94
Hong Kong DollarHKD2929.5
Danish KroneDKK31.0131.36
New Zealand DollarNZD144.25145.45
Singapore DollarSGD166.73168.03
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3923.69
Swedish KronaSEK22.2522.55
Swiss FrancCHF238.29240.04
Indian RupeeINR2.882.96
