EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 09 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 223.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 226.60. Updated on, 09 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today223.1226.60

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD216.5221
EuroEUR223.1226.6
British PoundGBP264.9269.9
UAE DirhamAED60.161.1
Saudi RiyalSAR59.460.4
Kuwaiti DinarKWD733.39738.39
Canadian DollarCAD176.88178.23
Australian DollarAUD156.16157.41
Omani RiyalOMR583.42587.92
Japanese YenJPY1.651.73
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.3250.77
Qatari RiyalQAR61.6362.13
Bahrain DinarBHD596.51601.01
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.2433.49
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.5828.93
Danish KroneDKK30.831.15
New Zealand DollarNZD141.23142.43
Singapore DollarSGD162.88164.18
Norwegians KroneNOK23.0223.32
Swedish KronaSEK22.1322.43
Swiss FrancCHF234.51236.26
Indian RupeeINR2.832.91
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

