EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 216.54 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 216.84. Updated on, 24 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 217.50 222.50

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 220 222.5 Euro EUR 219 223 British Pound GBP 260 264 UAE Dirham AED 59.5 60.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 58.5 59.2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 704.23 709.23 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.13 167.48 Australian Dollar AUD 148.86 150.11 Omani Riyal OMR 562.69 567.19 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.3 48.75 Qatari Riyal QAR 59.51 60.01 Bahrain Dinar BHD 576.15 580.65 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.62 31.87 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.61 27.96 Danish Krone DKK 28.95 29.3 New Zealand Dollar NZD 133.57 134.77 Singapore Dollar SGD 154.93 156.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.01 22.31 Swedish Krona SEK 20.21 20.51 Swiss Franc CHF 224.52 226.27 Indian Rupee INR 2.7 12.79

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.