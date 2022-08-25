EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 25 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 217.2 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 217.50. Updated on, 25 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 217.20 217.50

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 223 226 Euro EUR 221 225 British Pound GBP 263 267 UAE Dirham AED 60 61 Saudi Riyal SAR 59 59.9 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 705.75 710.75 Canadian Dollar CAD 167.7 169.05 Australian Dollar AUD 150.7 151.95 Omani Riyal OMR 564.03 568.53 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7 1.75 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.38 48.83 Qatari Riyal QAR 59.66 60.16 Bahrain Dinar BHD 577.52 582.02 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.76 32.01 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.67 28.02 Danish Krone DKK 29.11 29.46 New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.16 136.36 Singapore Dollar SGD 155.99 157.29 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.35 22.65 Swedish Krona SEK 20.46 20.76 Swiss Franc CHF 225.39 227.14 Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8

