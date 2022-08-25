EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 25 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 25 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 217.2 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 217.50. Updated on, 25 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today217.20217.50

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223226
EuroEUR221225
British PoundGBP263267
UAE DirhamAED6061
Saudi RiyalSAR5959.9
Kuwaiti DinarKWD705.75710.75
Canadian DollarCAD167.7169.05
Australian DollarAUD150.7151.95
Omani RiyalOMR564.03568.53
Japanese YenJPY1.71.75
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.3848.83
Qatari RiyalQAR59.6660.16
Bahrain DinarBHD577.52582.02
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY31.7632.01
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.6728.02
Danish KroneDKK29.1129.46
New Zealand DollarNZD135.16136.36
Singapore DollarSGD155.99157.29
Norwegians KroneNOK22.3522.65
Swedish KronaSEK20.4620.76
Swiss FrancCHF225.39227.14
Indian RupeeINR2.722.8

 

Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency.

