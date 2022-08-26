EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Aug 2022.

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 224 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 228. Updated on, 26 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 26 Aug 224 228

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.