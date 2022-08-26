EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 26 Aug 2022.

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 224 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 228. Updated on, 26 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
26 Aug224228

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
USD US DollarUSD224227
EUR EuroEUR224228
GBP British PoundGBP266270
AED UAE DirhamAED60.561.5
SAR Saudi RiyalSAR59.560.4
KWD Kuwaiti DinarKWD713.08718.08
CAD Canadian DollarCAD169.22170.57
AUD Australian DollarAUD150.7151.95
OMR Omani RiyalOMR570.12574.62
JPY Japanese YenJPY1.71.75
MYR Malaysian RinggitMYR48.3848.83
QAR Qatari RiyalQAR59.6660.16
BHD Bahrain DinarBHD583.73588.23
THB Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
CNY Chinese YuanCNY31.7632.01
HKD Hong Kong DollarHKD27.6728.02
DKK Danish KroneDKK29.4129.76
NZD New Zealand DollarNZD135.16136.36
SGD Singapore DollarSGD157.48158.78
NOK Norwegians KroneNOK22.6722.97
SEK Swedish KronaSEK20.4620.76
CHF Swiss FrancCHF227.14228.89
INR Indian RupeeINR2.722.8

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

