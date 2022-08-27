EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 218.68 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 218.98. Updated on, 27 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 26 Aug 218.68 218.98

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 228 230 Euro EUR 225 227.5 British Pound GBP 267.6 270.5 UAE Dirham AED 62.5 63 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.4 61 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 706.2 711.2 Canadian Dollar CAD 167.88 169.23 Australian Dollar AUD 151.27 152.52 Omani Riyal OMR 564.57 569.07 Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.78 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.38 48.83 Qatari Riyal QAR 59.66 60.16 Bahrain Dinar BHD 578.03 582.53 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.72 31.97 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05 Danish Krone DKK 29.41 29.76 New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.06 136.26 Singapore Dollar SGD 157.29 158.59 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.67 22.97 Swedish Krona SEK 20.46 20.76 Swiss Franc CHF 225.28 227.03 Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

