EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 31 Aug 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 220.14 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 220.44. Updated on, 31 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 220.14 220.44

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 222 224 Euro EUR 221 224 British Pound GBP 260 263 UAE Dirham AED 62.5 63 Saudi Riyal SAR 60 60.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 719.24 724.24 Canadian Dollar CAD 170.45 171.8 Australian Dollar AUD 153.06 154.31 Omani Riyal OMR 575.71 580.21 Japanese Yen JPY 1.7 1.75 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.36 49.81 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.89 61.39 Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.5 594 Thai Bhat THB 6.09 6.19 Chinese Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.25 28.6 Danish Krone DKK 29.79 30.14 New Zealand Dollar NZD 136.48 137.68 Singapore Dollar SGD 158.8 160.1 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.73 23.03 Swedish Krona SEK 20.77 21.07 Swiss Franc CHF 228.71 230.46 Indian Rupee INR 2.77 2.85

