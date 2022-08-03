EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 03 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 03 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 03 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 239.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 242.50. Updated on, 03 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today239.5242.50

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

