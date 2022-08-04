EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 04 Aug 2022

Advertisement
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 238.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 241.00. Updated on, 04 Aug 2022
Euro to PKR exchange rates
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|238.5
|241.00
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
