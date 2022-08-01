Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 1 Aug 2022
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 1 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 1 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, 1 Aug 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 242 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 246.00. Updated on, 1 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today242246.00

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD246250
EuroEUR242246
British PoundGBP293300
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD775.78780.78
Canadian DollarCAD185.59186.94
Australian DollarAUD166.08167.33
Omani RiyalOMR619.6624.1
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR53.553.95
Qatari RiyalQAR65.4565.95
Bahrain DinarBHD633.61638.11
Thai BhatTHB6.536.63
Chinese YuanCNY35.3135.56
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD149.53150.73
Singapore DollarSGD172.49173.79
Norwegians KroneNOK24.3824.68
Swedish KronaSEK23.2423.54
Swiss FrancCHF248.95250.7
Indian RupeeINR2.993.07
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 11 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 11 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 11 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 11 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story