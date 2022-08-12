Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan on 12 Aug 2022
Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan on 12 Aug 2022

Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan on 12 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan on 12 Aug 2022

Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 220 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 223.00. Updated on, 12 Aug 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today220223.00

Euro and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD215220
EuroEUR220223
British PoundGBP260264
UAE DirhamAED58.859.8
Saudi RiyalSAR57.358.3
Kuwaiti DinarKWD731.78736.78
Canadian DollarCAD174.21175.56
Australian DollarAUD156.44157.69
Omani RiyalOMR583.55588.05
Japanese YenJPY1.61.67
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.3650.81
Qatari RiyalQAR61.6462.14
Bahrain DinarBHD596.74601.24
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.2333.48
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.5828.93
Danish KroneDKK30.8431.19
New Zealand DollarNZD141.05142.25
Singapore DollarSGD162.8164.1
Norwegians KroneNOK23.123.4
Swedish KronaSEK22.0822.38
Swiss FrancCHF235.55237.3
Indian RupeeINR2.822.9
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 24 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 24 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–24 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi–24 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story