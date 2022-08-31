Faysal Bank to become Islamic lender by January 2023

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited aims at becoming a full-fledged Islamic lender by January 2023 after converting its conventional loan portfolio to Shariah-compliant, an official said.

Speaking at a press briefing, Faysal Bank Chief Financial Officer Syed Majid Ali said that the bank plans to surrender its conventional banking mandate once the regulator grants it the licence for Islamic banking.

Faysal Bank will formally apply for an Islamic banking licence in September, he said, adding that “the bank is expected to go fully Islamic from January 1, 2023.”

“The board of directors has given its approval for applying for the licence,” Ali said, adding that the bank decided to resume Islamic banking in 2014 and began the journey towards that goal in 2015.

“When FBL began its conversion, it had 211 conventional branches. The bank had around 500,000 customers and around Rs260 billion in deposits. There has never been a conversion of a conventional bank to an Islamic bank at such an enormous scale,” Ali said.

Advertisement

As part of the conversion, it prioritised the conversion of banking assets such as investments and financings over that of liabilities like deposits.

Ali said that during the conversion journey, the bank made all new branches Sharia-compliant along with the conversion of its conventional branches into Islamic ones.

Only one of the 639 branches remains conventional as of today, he said, adding that the one branch will be Sharia-compliant by the end of this year.

He also praised the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for lending support throughout the process while the bank has been continuously apprising the central bank of the developments on the conversion.

Currently, five Islamic banks and 17 conventional banks having Islamic banking branches operate in Pakistan. The share of Islamic banking assets in the overall banking industry is 18.6 per cent while the share of Sharia-compliant deposits stands at 19.4 per cent.

The bank will soon dispose of the holdings of treasury bills, Pakistan Investment Bonds and conventional investment avenues forbidden under Islamic banking regulations, Ali said.

Advertisement

The bank may be left with conventional funds of Rs10 billion at the completion of its switchover to Islamic banking in the near future. It is considering giving the funds to charity to separate its Islamic portfolio from the conventional one, he said.

Faysal Bank Head of Islamic Banking Muhammad Faisal Shaikh said that the bank has emerged as the sixth full-fledged Islamic bank in Pakistan.

“Faysal Bank’s conversion has helped Islamic banks to increase their market share to over 20 per cent compared to 16.6 per cent in December 2019,” he added.