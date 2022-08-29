Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said govt may import vegetables and other edible things from India after flood

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says the government may consider importing vegetables from India.

Monsoon floods have destroyed or partially damaged millions of acres of agricultural fields in Pakistan.

SBP has forecast that agricultural production will experience a downward trend during the current fiscal year.

Following the damage to standing crops around the nation as a result of recent floods, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail stated on Monday that the government might take into consideration the possibility of importing vegetables and other edible things from India in order to better serve the people.

Because there is a shortage of these vegetables in the market, the prices of a variety of different vegetables have skyrocketed in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

In August 2019, Pakistan made the announcement that it would be severing its economic ties with India. Following India’s repeal of article 370 of its constitution, which had previously granted a unique status to the occupied territory of Kashmir, the decision was made.

It is important to point out here that the monsoon floods have destroyed or partially damaged millions of acres of agricultural fields. This has led the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to forecast that agricultural production will experience a downward trend during the current fiscal year.

