  • GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Aug 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 265.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 272.00. Updated on, 05 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today265.5272.00

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD217220
EuroEUR220225
British PoundGBP265.5272
UAE DirhamAED6162
Saudi RiyalSAR6162
Kuwaiti DinarKWD751.74756.74
Canadian DollarCAD176.88178.23
Australian DollarAUD157.71158.96
Omani RiyalOMR600.05604.55
Japanese YenJPY1.71.78
Malaysian RinggitMYR51.0851.53
Qatari RiyalQAR62.5463.04
Bahrain DinarBHD614.43618.93
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.6933.94
Hong Kong DollarHKD2929.5
Danish KroneDKK31.0131.36
New Zealand DollarNZD144.25145.45
Singapore DollarSGD166.73168.03
Norwegians KroneNOK23.3923.69
Swedish KronaSEK22.2522.55
Swiss FrancCHF238.29240.04
Indian RupeeINR2.882.96

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

