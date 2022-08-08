GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 08 Aug 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 264.9 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 269.90. Updated on, 08 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 264.9 269.90

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 216.5 221 Euro EUR 223.1 226.6 British Pound GBP 264.9 269.9 UAE Dirham AED 60.1 61.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.4 60.4 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.39 738.39 Canadian Dollar CAD 176.88 178.23 Australian Dollar AUD 156.16 157.41 Omani Riyal OMR 583.42 587.92 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.73 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.32 50.77 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.63 62.13 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.51 601.01 Thai Bhat THB 6.65 6.75 Chinese Yuan CNY 33.24 33.49 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.58 28.93 Danish Krone DKK 30.8 31.15 New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.23 142.43 Singapore Dollar SGD 162.88 164.18 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.02 23.32 Swedish Krona SEK 22.13 22.43 Swiss Franc CHF 234.51 236.26 Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91

