GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 22 Aug 2022

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 22 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 22 Aug 2022

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 Aug 2022

Advertisement

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 258.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 259.06 . Updated on, 22 Aug 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today258.7259.06

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD215.5218.5
EuroEUR217.5222.5
British PoundGBP258263
UAE DirhamAED58.359.2
Saudi RiyalSAR56.957.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD700.52705.52
Canadian DollarCAD166.14167.49
Australian DollarAUD149150.25
Omani RiyalOMR558.58563.08
Japanese YenJPY1.581.64
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.0648.51
Qatari RiyalQAR59.0859.58
Bahrain DinarBHD571.94576.44
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY31.6931.94
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.4127.76
Danish KroneDKK29.2429.59
New Zealand DollarNZD134.76135.96
Singapore DollarSGD155.35156.65
Norwegians KroneNOK22.1422.44
Swedish KronaSEK20.5220.82
Swiss FrancCHF225.26227.01
Indian RupeeINR2.72.78

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story